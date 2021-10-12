No immediate threat found after threat reported at TR Middle School

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Middle School was briefly on a “soft” lockdown Friday due to a tip received about a possible threat against the school.

Ultimately, according to Three Rivers police and middle school officials, it was determined the information was related to a previous tip that is already being addressed by police and the middle school, and there was no immediate threat to student and staff safety.

Middle School Principal Jason Bingaman said in a statement Friday that while students were in their second period classes on Friday, the middle school received a tip through the OK2Say reporting service with a “possible threat to student and staff safety.” Teachers continued to teach in the lockdown, but both students and staff were not allowed in the hallways.

After it was found there was no immediate threat to safety, school resumed as normal at 10:25 a.m., with students going to their third period classes. Bingaman said students and staff handled the situation “very well” in the building.

Bingaman said school officials encourage anyone who “has any doubt” about what they hear or know about anyone threatening anyone in the district to call law enforcement immediately. He added that tips can be confidentially reported to OK2Say at michigan.gov/ok2say.

