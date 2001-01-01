Nine alumni, faculty members inducted into WPCS Hall of Fame

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon High School hosted the first White Pigeon Community Schools Distinguished Alumni and Faculty Hall of Fame awards on Wednesday, May 3.

Nine White Pigeon faculty members and alumni were honored with a plaque, and inducted into the hall of fame. Three of the award winners were honored posthumously, and family members received the awards on their behalf.

Veteran Virgil Westgate was first to be inducted into the hall of fame. Westgate fought in Italy, France and Germany during World War II. After serving in the United States Armed Forces, Westgate became a scientist and invented 25 patents in the US.

“Virgil has a unbelievable accomplished life that was completely unknown and unheralded until some of the facts started to become known,” White Pigeon Community School District (WPCSD) Superintendent Jon Keyer said.

Another inductee was alumnus Jonathan Edds, who graduated from White Pigeon High School in 2001 as his class and student council president. Edds was deployed to Iraq and was later killed in action in Bagdad. Parents Barry and Julia Edds were present on Jonathan Edds’ behalf.

“John Edds was one of the best and brightest to walk these halls,” Keyer said.

Alumna Adele Gray graduated from White Pigeon High School in 1939. She partook in many community activities and organizations, including the Adele Gray Fund, “to help beat the recreational and charitable needs of the White Pigeon community,” according to Keyer. Daughter Susan Grant was present on Gray’s behalf.

“Her continued support for WPCS was truly amazing and her efforts will never be forgotten,” Keyer said.

White Pigeon Community Schools alumnus Ken Bennett graduated in 1968, and two years later at the age of 20, was drafted to the Vietnam War. Bennett was later killed in action.

