New temp quarantine measures in place for TR schools

THREE RIVERS — Following the rescindment of a quarantine order by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) last week, the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education approved new temporary close contact quarantine measures for the district during their meeting Monday.

The new guidelines, which went into effect Oct. 1, states that if a student or staff member is vaccinated against COVID-19 and are not showing symptoms, they may stay in school/work, while if they start showing symptoms, per CDC recommendations, they can get tested and stay home until results are available. If the test comes back positive, the student/staff member must stay home for 10 days, but if the test is negative and they are not showing symptoms, they can return to school/work, but continue to monitor symptoms.

As for unvaccinated students and staff, if they are deemed as a close contact between three and six feet and are not showing symptoms, the guidelines state they can stay at school/work. The testing guidelines are the same as vaccinated individuals if the unvaccinated individual then starts showing symptoms.

However, if an unvaccinated student/staff member is identified as a close contact under three feet away from someone who tests positive, they have two options under the guidelines. Under Option A, if they have no symptoms, a mask is to be worn for seven days while at school/work, with a COVID test taken on or after the third day. If results are negative, the student/staff member does not have to wear a mask, but if it comes back positive, they must stay home for 10 days. Option B is for the student/staff member to stay home for three days, with the COVID test taken on or after the third day. If negative, the student/staff member can return to school, but if positive, they have to stay home for 10 days.

Under the new guidelines, students who have been on quarantine under the old measures from BHSJ have been taken off quarantine if they fit the criteria. As of Monday, according to data discussed at Monday’s meeting, there are currently 54 students and one staff member being quarantined due to being a close contact. The guidelines also extend to athletics.

Trustee Melissa Bliss called the new temporary quarantine measures a “common sense” approach by the district.

“I’m pleased with the adjustments that have been made, as well as the options for the unvaccinated under three feet,” Bliss said.

Vice President Linda Baker asked if the schools would make tests available for students or staff members, but Superintendent Ron Moag said students/staff members would have to get their own tests. Board President Erin Nowak said, when it came to testing at home or testing at a pharmacy/lab, she preferred seeing a test come back from a lab to confirm positive cases, although they would accept home test kit results.

“There’s too much variable with just saying you can do an at-home test,” Nowak said. “It’s good for peace of mind, but I think from the standpoint of the school you can do the rapid at Walgreens or the PCR at Three Rivers Pharmacy, wherever. I do think we need the extra documentation.”

Newly-installed Board Secretary Ben Karle re-expressed his concern about COVID-19 transmission, noting an increase in COVID cases in the district since their last meeting Sept. 20. An additional 34 cases were reported in the last two weeks, with 15 alone reported at Three Rivers High School and nine reported at the middle school. In contrast to Bliss’ view of the new measures, Karle said they were “less restrictive” at a time when positive cases in the schools are rising.

Baker agreed with Karle’s sentiment, reiterating her stance from the previous meeting about the infection chain involving students.

“Part of the problem is generally, children do not get seriously ill – a few do, but they’re also facilitating another infection chain that could be dozens and dozens of people very quickly. That’s part of the reason this is continuing to go on,” Baker said. “I personally feel that masks are better than not having a mask, and if you can eliminate a portion of these positive cases, then exponentially cases will go down, at least from this demographic.”

Trustee Kevin Hamilton said he still has concerns about the tests, and that if things change in terms of BHSJ offering free COVID-19 tests, they should revisit having the district pay for tests.

“I don’t want any family to be set back over a test. If that’s the case, we need to pay for it, because I don’t think that’s okay,” Hamilton said.

The board affirmed the measures by a 4-2 vote, with Karle and Baker dissenting.

In other business…

Nowak confirmed the resignation of Board Secretary Anne Riopel, with the board approving the appointment of Karle to be the board’s new secretary. Nowak noted that applications for people that want to apply for the vacant school board spot are due by Friday, and the board will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 11 for interviews to fill the vacancy.

The board approved the employment contract for Ashley Brandys as a special education teacher at Park Elementary. Prior to the vote, Nowak discussed potentially changing the board’s policy that governs teacher employments, arguing that district administration should handle approval of contracts and not the school board.

The board approved the censure of Hamilton for “improper behavior regarding closed session discussion” by texting about closed session details to a person involved in the complaint being discussed, which were then posted on social media by the person involved. More on the censure will be in Saturday’s edition of the Commercial-News.

