Home / Home

National Honor Society induction

On Monday, May 15, Centreville High School inducted its 51st class into the National Honor Society. Nineteen new members pledged to uphold scholarship, character, leadership and service. New members include Samantha Chaplin, Justus Chupp, Andrew Frederick, Victoria Gage, Logan Jourdan, Molly Kirby, Trae Martin, Jacob Miller, Regan Monnett, Abigail Nighswonger, Justin Norgan, Tanner Pavek, Austyn Riggio, Samara Schlabach, Ethan Schrock, MaKenzi Troyer, Saphire Vazquez, Nathan Wood and Isaiah Yoder. Pictured are new and current members.
Photo provided

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here