My healthy Valentine

Hoppin Elementary first-grader Michael Robinson uses pedal power to make a smoothie on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as parent volunteer Brooke Bingaman holds the blender during a joint Valentine’s celebration of Danielle Bent and Jaimie Patrick’s first-grade classes. Patrick said they were going to have a healthy party; these smoothies were made of strawberries, yogurt and orange juice. “We’re combining fitness with healthy eating,” she said. They got the blender bike from Michelle Marvin of Project L.E.A.N.

