Home / Home

My healthy Valentine

Hoppin Elementary first-grader Michael Robinson uses pedal power to make a smoothie on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as parent volunteer Brooke Bingaman holds the blender during a joint Valentine’s celebration of Danielle Bent and Jaimie Patrick’s first-grade classes. Patrick said they were going to have a healthy party; these smoothies were made of strawberries, yogurt and orange juice. “We’re combining fitness with healthy eating,” she said. They got the blender bike from Michelle Marvin of Project L.E.A.N.
 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here