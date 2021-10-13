Moag resigns as TRCS superintendent

THREE RIVERS — In both an expected but unexpected move at Monday’s Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education special meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ron Moag by a 6-0 vote.

Board President Erin Nowak said Moag submitted his letter of resignation on Oct. 4 to take an unspecified job in the Seattle area. His resignation is effective Oct. 22, with the board relieving him of his duties Monday. He had previously announced his intention to resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Superintendent Moag for his service to TRCS and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavor,” the board said in a letter to the community Tuesday evening.

Subsequently, the board named Curriculum Director Nikki Nash as interim superintendent by a 5-1 vote, with Trustee Kevin Hamilton dissenting. Nash’s interim status is effective as of Oct. 12, and will be the interim through the rest of the school year.

“Ms. Nash’s years of experience and dedication to TRCS make her the ideal candidate for this interim role,” the board’s Tuesday letter read. “The Board is confident that Ms. Nash will continue to move TRCS forward in the right direction while the search for a new Superintendent begins, and we are excited to see what her leadership brings.”

Nash indicated during Monday’s meeting she will not be seeking the permanent position, but rather keep things going in the district while the search continues.

“My intent is to keep our wheels going in the right direction, and while doing that I’ll rely heavily on the team we already have together in the district,” Nash said. “I’m not here to make great, big, huge initiative changes, because I do want to make sure we’re just ready for the next superintendent. I’ll be the go-to, but I’ll truly approach it as a team effort, and making sure they are all part of the decision making.”

Moag had been the TRCS superintendent since 2018, taking over full time after a search following the resignation of Jean Logan in 2017. Moag was instrumental in getting a no-tax-rate-increase bond passed in 2019, and oversaw the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

