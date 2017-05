Constantine High School woodshop class students participated in the 89th annual Michigan Industrial & Technology Education Society (MITES) state project competition held on May 10-13 at the Saginaw Valley State University Ryder Center. Winning awards were (left to right) Sam Warren, Tyler Conway, Caleb Wisel, Wesley Manley, Joe Shoup, Logan Hofmeister and Mitchell Bowdish.

Photo provided by Angie Birdsall