The Three Rivers Middle School quiz bowl team, which took first place in St. Joseph County: (from left) Ethan McDonald, Emily Klish, Henry Veale, coach Amanda Brady, (not pictured) Chase Evans, Parker Garwick, Jackson Hitchcock, Rachel Shane, Leah Tabor, coach Emily Reeves.

