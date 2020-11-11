Mendon, Constantine schools move to remote learning

MENDON — Mendon Community Schools, as of Tuesday, have moved to remote learning, while Constantine Public Schools announced a return to remote learning at all buildings starting Nov. 16.

Mendon’s move comes as positive as two students at Mendon Middle/High School were confirmed to have positive cases of COVID-19, along with what Superintendent Leasa Griffith said were “multiple students, staff, and families quarantined due to contact tracing.” According to its COVID-19 dashboard, the district currently has 56 students and six staff members quarantined because of the cases. She said the move was “not something we take lightly.”

“Due to the recent climb in COVID-19 cases and the required contact tracing, we have had to make the tough decision to move to 100 percent remote learning for all students grades PreK-12,” Superintendent Leasa Griffith wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday, adding that she’s confident that students and parents were prepared due to having remote learning on Fridays this semester.

For the rest of the week, the district will follow their Friday virtual schedule, while the Monday-Thursday learning schedule will begin Monday, Nov. 16. A tentative date to return to in-person classes in Mendon is set for Monday, Nov. 30.

As for Constantine, their move to remote learning through the Constantine Experience comes just days after the district returned to face-to-face learning after being in a remote setting from Oct. 25 to Nov. 9. While as of Wednesday, there has been one new case in the district since their last update, Superintendent James Wiseley said the number of positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing have “impacted our county and state.”

“This number is increasing daily and this trend is predicted to continue,” Wiseley wrote. “As a school district, the safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of all our decisions. This decision was not easy and takes into account the health of our students and staff.”

Wiseley wrote that the need to move to the remote model was the result of the number of students not attending in-person learning and the current COVID-19 climate. However, evening events, sports and clubs can continue to meet as long as they are following safety protocols, Wiseley wrote.

Remote learning in Constantine will start Monday, Nov. 16, and a tentative date to return to in-person learning is Monday, Nov. 30. A special Constantine Board of Education meeting has been set for Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. via Google Meet to discuss the move.

