The Tooth Fairy and other personnel from Centreville Family Dentistry paid a visit to Centreville Elementary Friday, Feb. 3 for “Dental Day” as part of Children’s Dental Health Month — this year themed “Tap water is good for you.” They learned about healthy teeth and healthy food through fun activities such as flossing Legos, learning to brush, and “good snacks, bad snacks.” Pictured assembling marshmallow mouths are three of Jerome Woolf’s kindergarteners, from left Bella Johnson, Marissa Bowyer and Alexzander Roosa.

