Many ways to be kind

Led by the Acts of Random Kindness Club and its advisor Jill Katsaros, Three Rivers Middle School is celebrating National Kindness Week from Monday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 16, just prior to mid-winter break. Special days are Make Someone Smile Monday, Treat Tuesday (students will find surprise treats in their lockers), Word Wall Wednesday (students will write kind sticky notes to friends and hang them up on banners throughout the school) and Tell-A-Joke Thursday (jokes will be told over the intercom throughout the day). Above, making posters for Word Wall Wednesday are (front from left) Ava Glass, Jori Bonnema, Kayla Watrous, (back) Kerrigan Borst and Mikayla Copley. Right, putting candy in students’ lockers were (front row from left) Eduardo Hernandez-Medina, Emily Workman, Zainab Haltam, Morgan Noel, (back row) Shantel Blyly, Abigail Griffioen, Izzy Marvin, Samantha Haydon, Katsaros, Anna Ives and Tylynn Beligano.

