Many TR band students qualify for State Solo & Ensemble

SCHOOLCRAFT — Twenty-five students from Three Rivers High School participated in the District Solo & Ensemble festival in Schoolcraft on Saturday, Feb. 11. This festival is an annual event that students can sign up to participate in solos, duets, trios, etc. and perform for an adjudicator who rates their performance. Many TRHS students participated in multiple events, with each student able to participate in a maximum of three events. Eighteen out of the 25 Three Rivers events were Division One ratings, qualifying those students to participate at the State level on March 18.

“It is no small undertaking to prepare music for Solo & Ensemble Festival, particularly performing a solo — it takes a lot of courage,” band director Bryan VanToll said. “We are very proud of each and every student who participated.”

Division One ratings (qualifies for State Solo & Ensemble): Destiny Allstead, Autumn Bryant, Emma Chamberlain, Ryan Connelly, Skyler Graham (x3), Chyna Grochoske, Emily Long, Noah Miller (x2), Abby Moore (x3), Ben Morgan, Kaitlin Ritchie, Kallista Sayer, Russell Shutes, Micah Stemaly (x2), Katy Trattles (x2), Ben Wood (x2).

Division Two ratings: Destiny Allstead (x2), Ricky Clements, Chyna Grochoske, Claire Eickhoff, Emily Long, Cameron Mead, Brianna Nelson, Katy Trattles, Janaya Veltrie.