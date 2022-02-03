Local school districts remove mask requirements on buses

THREE RIVERS — Following new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, over the weekend local school districts began implementing changes to mask protocol on school buses.

On Friday, the CDC announced new guidelines that lifted the requirement to wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs.

The change coincides with CDC guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 community transmission levels, determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. St. Joseph County is listed at a medium community level as of Thursday.

The same requirements have not been lifted, however, for planes, trains or ferries, as masks are still required for those transportation options.

Almost as soon as the CDC made the announcement, local school districts in St. Joseph County followed suit, announcing they would also lift those requirements in their own school districts. Those moves went into effect Monday.

Three Rivers Community Schools was one of those districts that lifted their local requirements for mask wearing on buses on Monday. Transportation Supervisor Kenni Jean Schrader said in an interview Monday she was glad the requirement was lifted.

“I had to drive this morning, and it felt great,” Schrader said. “It was wonderful, and it was nice to be able to see faces and smiles.”

The district has had a mask requirement for buses in place since the start of the 2020-21 school year back in August 2020, when the CDC first announced guidelines for mask wearing on buses and other school vehicles, and had provided masks for students throughout that time. Schrader said she was notified about the change by the district on Friday afternoon, and through the weekend discussed the situation with the final decision to remove masks made on Monday.

Throughout that time, Schrader said, the mask requirements have presented some challenges.

“It has its challenges, for example, for those of us who wear glasses, but overall we’ve done our very best to follow all of the guidelines set by the CDC and the district in order to do our part to keep the kids safe,” Schrader said.

Three Rivers, like many other school districts, has had a shortage of bus drivers, with Schrader saying they are still looking, ideally, for five bus drivers to fill routes. However, she said the new CDC recommendations shouldn’t affect whether or not the district can attract bus drivers to the district or fill the positions.

“I don’t see where the impact of mask wearing is going to change that part,” Schrader said. “I don’t think our driver shortage is driven by whether we have to wear the masks or not. I think it’s driven by a lack of understanding of what the position entails.”

Schrader said the mask requirement could be put back in place if COVID cases increase, but said she doesn’t see it happening anytime soon given where the community as a whole is with the pandemic.

“We are on the downward trend of where we were post-Thanksgiving, so we’re seeing a lot of encouragement from students and staff that our cases are lowering, as well as symptoms,” Schrader said.

As of Monday, since Feb. 21, 10 students and staff have tested positive for COVID, according to the district’s dashboard, but none appeared to be tied to TRCS transportation.

