Junior Achievement of Southwest Michigan (JASWMI), which includes St. Joseph County, has been awarded two of Junior Achievement USA®’s highest honors: the 2015-16 Peak Performance Team Award and a 2015-16 Four Star Award. The Peak Performance Team award recognizes superior annual performance by a JA Area staff team in achieving growth in students reached or contact hours delivered, while still sustaining financial and operational soundness. JASWMI was one of 18 JA areas to win this award out of 108 offices across the US. During the 2015-16 school year 17,921 local students received a JA Program, a 44 percent increase over the prior year. The Four Star Award recognizes staff and boards of JA Areas that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational. Recipients must demonstrate growth in student impact and superior fiscal performance. Pictured from left are Tom VanderMolen, Diane Holmquist, Amanda Hammock and Doris McDevitt.

