Is it rude, mean or bullying?

Norton Elementary behavior interventionist Amy Culver seeks to help third-graders understand how it feels to be bullied. During her presentation on Friday, Feb. 10, she explained the difference between those who were rude, mean and bullying. Rude is inconsiderate, thoughtless, unplanned behavior; bad manners; only thinking about oneself; not meant to actually hurt anyone. Mean is saying or doing something on purpose to hurt someone, maybe once or twice, usually in anger. Bullying is done on purpose, repeated over time and involves an imbalance of power.

