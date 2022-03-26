ISD superintendent rated 'highly effective'

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Superintendent Teresa Belote will be sticking around the ISD for the foreseeable future.

The ISD’s Board of Education held a closed session Monday to perform a superintendent evaluation on Belote, ultimately rating her as “highly effective” and noting that her contract should be extended.

“Board members noted that she is an effective and efficient communicator,” Board President Liz O’Dell said in a statement. “Dr. Belote has a unique gift that allows her to have critical conversations that keeps the student’s interest as the center.”

Belote was evaluated on five criteria by the board, according to O’Dell:

Working collaboratively with ISD leadership, local superintendents and external partners to improve social/emotional and academic outcomes for students;

Gathering input and feedback from a variety of internal and external stakeholders to inform decision making and support learning at local levels, as well as sharing information with stakeholders

Cultivating shared leadership around curriculum development and educational best practices;

Working with leadership to develop systems to ensure internal compliance and offer support to local schools based on identified needs; and

Identifying and working with stakeholders to support a positive, safe, and inclusive work culture.

Belote has been the superintendent at the ISD since 2017.

In other business…

The board approved a one-time “special circumstance” payment of $1,500 to each ISD employee, except for the superintendent, who fulfills their employment agreement for 2021-22 per the unions’ letters of agreement and non-union employment agreement.

The board approved adding a social-emotional learning coach position to the ISD.

The board welcomed James Berry as the ISD’s new Career and Technical Education director.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.