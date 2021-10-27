Hoppin first, second grades moved to remote learning

THREE RIVERS -- Two grade levels at Hoppin Elementary moved to remote learning this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

Three Rivers Community Schools announced Monday first and second grade classrooms at Hoppin had been moved to remote learning due to an “uptick in close contact cases” in those classrooms associated with “a small number of community spread COVID-19 positive cases.”

The move began Tuesday, Oct. 26, and lasts through Thursday, Nov. 4, with an intention to return to in-person learning Friday, Nov. 5.

In the last week, four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hoppin.

Monday’s announcement is the latest move to remote learning in the Three Rivers school district, following last week’s move made by Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School due to a similar increase in cases and close contacts. The high school and middle school returned to in-person learning this week.

Following the middle school and high school moves, the TRCS Board of Education said at their Monday, Oct. 18 board meeting district officials would meet with principals and school staff on potential changes to their COVID-19 plan, to be discussed at their Nov. 1 board meeting. When asked after the board meeting if a mask requirement is on the table for the district in any potential plan, Board President Erin Nowak said “nothing’s off the table.”

As of Monday, since the beginning of the school year, there have been 114 cases of COVID-19 reported in the entire district, three more than there were in all of the 2020-21 school year. A total of 21 positive cases were reported last week in the whole district.

