Members of the Three Rivers High School quiz bowl team compete during the High School Quiz Bowl at St. Joseph County ISD on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Centreville. The Quiz Bowl featured eight teams that included Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Howardsville Christian, Mendon, Sturgis and White Pigeon. Three Rivers finished in first place with 122 points and will participate in the state championship tournament at Michigan State University in April. Sturgis placed second with 89 points and Centreville finished in third place with 85 points. (Pictured from left) Sophomore Hunter Kimble, junior Martin Arums, sophomore Ryan Connelly, senior Morgan Lounsbury and senior grader Samantha Veltrie.

