High school enrollment rising at Glen Oaks

THREE RIVERS — Glen Oaks Community College is in the middle of the development of a new business model, and the reasons for the change are complex and have a social economic basis, Dr. David Devier, Glen Oaks president, told Three Rivers Rotarians during their meeting Thursday, April 6.

As part of the new model, Glen Oaks is enrolling high school students via dual enrollment, Early Middle College, and Career and Technical Education, to impact the region’s future.

The number of enrolled traditional college-age students has declined from 2,207 in 2010-11 to 1,275 to 2016-17, whereas the number of high school students enrolled during that same period has climbed from 617 to 1,091.

Total enrollment during that period declined until 2014-15, when it began increasing.

Devier said Glen Oaks was the only one of 28 community colleges to increase in enrollment.

Between 2012-13 and 2015-16, of the 1,007 students attending Glen Oaks as a dual enrollment or CTE student, 77.2 percent enrolled in college within one year of graduation.

Of that same group, 51.1 percent of CTE students enrolled in post-secondary schooling and 86 percent of dual enrolled students did. Devier said that was due to CTE preparing students to enter the workforce.

