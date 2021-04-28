High school athletics resume after claims of 'miscommunication', misinterpretation

THREE RIVERS — A misinterpretation of a letter sent by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) and claims of conflicting communications between BHSJ and Three Rivers Community Schools officials led to a two-week athletic pause at Three Rivers High School.

That pause was officially lifted by the school district at a special meeting Tuesday.

Under the lifting of the two-week pause, TRHS’ golf, track and field, tennis and soccer teams resumed practice and competition Wednesday, while the baseball and softball teams can resume the same on May 3.

Although discussion on the lifting of the pause was listed as an action item on the agenda, no vote was taken, rather a mandate was given by the board for Superintendent Ron Moag to make a public statement that high school sports are reinstated for the aforementioned dates.

Prior to and after the decision, several parents and student-athletes spoke to the board during two public comment sections about the pause, criticizing the decision to install the two-week pause in the first place.

Moag, along with TRHS Athletic Director Matt Stofer, gave their explanation of what had happened to cause the pause in the first place. Moag said the district had a meeting with BHSJ Health Officer Rebecca Burns on Thursday, April 22, with Stofer and TRHS Principal Carrie Balk. Moag said Burns told them that due to the cases surrounding the varsity softball team, as well as the amount of cases in the past two weeks at the school, the high school was “required” to shut down in-person learning, and also shut down only the softball team for two weeks.

However, Moag said the letter sent by Burns in terms of athletics was “written in such a way that it was misinterpreted.”

“She said to me just softball, but she put all sports,” Moag said.

Board Secretary Anne Riopel read the letter sent by Burns to Moag out loud to the more than a dozen parents and student-athletes in attendance. The letter mentions just the softball team, and not all sports.

“Thank you for meeting with our agency to discuss the COVID positive students in the high school and the students on the softball team,” the letter, as read by Riopel, stated. “Based on the data collected by the Three Rivers schools and shared with our agency, we are requiring that the high school will immediately go to virtual learning for a two-week period. We further require that the softball teams pause all sports practices and games for the same two week period.”

In an interview Wednesday, Burns said she “didn’t know how the letter could’ve been misinterpreted,” and denied that the health department said all sports needed to be put on pause.

“That is not what the Health Department stated. The Health Department only required the school to pause and the softball team to pause,” Burns said.

In an interview Wednesday, Moag clarified his comment on the letter being “misinterpreted,” saying “both sides” misinterpreted the letter.

“The misinterpretation was, in essence, basically, when we read it, we read it a certain way. It was intended to be interpreted differently, so really on both sides,” Moag said.

Stofer, who said he had not been privy to the email sent to Moag, explained that prior to the meeting, they had cleared some members of the softball team Wednesday, April 21, after interviews with players. However, Stofer said the health department “overrode the process we did,” and told them there was “no way they could clear the softball kids.”

According to Stofer, the Health Department then “came back and told us they were shutting school down and sports were going on a two-week pause.”

“I had a soccer team leaving an hour later for Niles. I made it very clear to the Health Department: You’re telling me not to send the soccer team to Niles tonight? They said yes, cancel everything,” Stofer said. “At the same time, they made it very clear I could host the Middle School track meet on the same night. My point is, it was very clear last Thursday that they knew what they were telling us.”

Burns denied Stofer’s claims.

“I don’t know why he said that,” Burns said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Moag said he, Balk and Stofer had another meeting with Burns, where they received clarification that, indeed, it was only supposed to be the softball team quarantined, which led to Moag putting the item on the agenda to reinstate sports.

“We got the clarification, and that’s when I stepped in and said, okay, then it looks like the four sports we can continue and fire them back up,” Moag said Wednesday.

However, Moag didn’t say why it took until Tuesday to resolve the situation.

“It’s just a matter of, we review that stuff all the time,” Moag said. “We’re just looking to move forward. Everybody’s trying to do their best.”

Board Vice President Linda Baker said in her belief, the situation was a “miscommunication” from BHSJ and not a “misunderstanding.”

“We all received the email also, and read it the same way that it was all sports are included. It wasn’t worded really well, but oh well,” Baker said. “I want to believe that the Health Department as well as us and you all parents are trying to do the right thing. I guess I can’t explain this difference in something that should’ve been straightforward.”

Trustee Kevin Hamilton was blunt with his assessment of the situation.

“This is a cluster,” Hamilton said. “Because there was a miscommunication, and I totally agree with that, kids are suffering and I’m not okay with that. Listening to what’s Matt’s saying and what Ron’s saying, we need to go back to the Health Department and say, okay, somebody needs to get their stuff together.”

Baker said the board “acted in good faith” based on the information they had available at the time.

“I do believe the school board acted in good faith with the information we were given that was actually explained to us, ultimately, and then later explained as this way, which we can’t help that. We can’t go back and fix that,” Baker said. “All we can do is deal with things that come from a source that we know that we believe is reliable that explains to us what’s going on. How this occurred, I don’t know, and I don’t think it’s our job to fix that. What we can do is what we’re going to do now.”

Riopel said she hoped Moag would talk with Burns again to straighten out the situation.

“I would like to see you go back and talk to Rebecca and help her understand what this has caused for us, because I think there needs to be some accountability there,” Riopel said.

Board members hinted that because of the situation, there could be changes in the future for how health department recommendations are handled by the board. Earlier in the meeting, the board criticized the difference in quarantine lengths between people who test positive and people who are deemed close contacts. The former, according to Administrative Assistant Lorie Camino, has a 10-day quarantine period, while the latter has a 14-day quarantine period.

Trustee Melissa Bliss asked if the board has the ability to “deviate” from state recommendations. Riopel said the state recommends following direction from the local health department, and the board voted to follow the local health department’s requirements. Riopel added the board needs to “look ahead” and make plans based on what they’ll do in the future.

Hamilton said the school board needs to “deviate” from recommendations if at all possible, and suggested contacting the board’s lawyer to see what they can or can’t do.

“I know personally we have an attorney on call. That’s all we have to do is make a phone call and say, ‘Hey, give me the legality. What can I do, what can’t I do.’ If that lawyer says we can deviate, let’s freaking deviate and stop hurting these kids,” Hamilton said, which elicited a round of applause from the audience. “It only makes sense. We do have to make sure we have a solid plan that’s transparent in the fall of what the heck we’re doing.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.