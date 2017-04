Mrs. Bennett’s Young Fives students (from left) Lonnie Bingaman, Malachi Moord, Wyatt Mayer and Spencer Lash show off their wares after participating in the First Annual St. Joseph County Commission on Aging Egg Hunt at Andrews Elementary on Thursday, April 13 in Three Rivers. Seniors donated candy and filled eggs with that candy for the event, before hiding the eggs for children to find.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost