Going ‘Back to School’ in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — As the days of summer wind down, the back to school celebration begins. Although the parents might be the only ones celebrating, Constantine’s seventh annual Back to School Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19 prepared students for the big day, with school supplies and smiles.

“It gets kids excited to be back. They get to see their friends and have fun while we're promoting health and wellness, and getting them school supplies,” Kathy Messner from Constantine Middle School said.

Messner said the event takes all year to plan and each year it continues to grow. This year, the fair welcomes over 30 vendors from as far as Kalamazoo.

“It is a great community event. A county community event because our vendors come from as far as Kalamazoo,” Messner said. “This is not a fundraising event. We just want to service the community. We need to show them what St. Joseph County has to offer.”

