GOCC Board discusses professional management for student housing project

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees Wednesday discussed hiring Capstone On-Campus Management for the college’s student housing project.

GOCC and Capstone are still finalizing contract details but as it stands, the pre-residence obligation between GOCC and Capstone would begin on March 1 and end sometime in August, when the dorm officially opens. This portion of the contract would cost “about $70,000” and be applied to the principal of the USDA loan granted to the college for the housing project.

From March through June, a director will oversee the management aspects of the project, with an assistant director joining the director for the last two months of the pre-residence period.

After construction of the dormitory is complete, Capstone and GOCC will begin a three-year agreement costing the college $200,000 annually. President David Devier said funds generated from the dorm are expected to pay for the annual contract but if for some reason that isn’t the case, operational funds will be shifted to cover the difference.

Devier also said the director and assistant director’s annual salaries will make up no more than half of the $200,000 cost each year, with the rest going to marketing, entertainment and other management related costs. The contract will be completed and brought before the Board for a vote at February’s meeting.

In other business the Board…

•Approved changing its meeting from the second Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. to the second Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. The Board’s next meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 a.m.

