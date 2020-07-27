Glen Oaks shares reopening plans for fall semester with students

CENTREVILLE — With the fall semester only weeks away, Glen Oaks Community College officials said in a press release Tuesday they shared its Preparedness Plan for Campus Reopening with students earlier this week via their college email.

“The plan addresses guidelines and expectations for the main campus,” Glen Oaks President Dr. David Devier said in the release. “The health and safety of every member of the Glen Oaks community is our top priority. The plan may change per mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal and state governments, and our local health department.”

According to the release, although some class sections are expected to remain face-to-face with a reduced maximum capacity to allow for social distancing, some class sections have been converted to a hybrid format of face-to-face and online learning. A small number of sections have been converted to fully online instruction.

Some lab classes will be held in face-to-face format for the lab portion of the class while other related instruction will be held online.

Students, guests and campus employees at Glen Oaks are required to wear face coverings. The plan also shares campus protocols and guidelines for sanitization and disinfection, social distancing, and prevention of the spread of COVID-19, as well as protocols for confirmed cases, high-risk exposure or symptoms of the virus.

While the college is taking as many precautions as possible, students are asked to consider the risks associated with attending class on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged to make the most appropriate choices in course selections according to their individual situations.

Glen Oaks will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and follow guidelines and monitor the situation. Students will be notified immediately of any changes to the class schedule, programming, campus operations, etc., via Viking email and glenoaks.edu/coronavirus.