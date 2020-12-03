Glen Oaks to move courses to online format due to coronavirus

CENTREVILLE — Glen Oaks Community College announced Thursday evening that they would move courses to an online learning format beginning Monday, March 16 and going through Sunday, April 12 amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Although there are no known suspected coronavirus cases in the campus community, Glen Oaks officials said a taskforce has been convened that is meeting regularly to monitor the situation. The college will be following guidelines and recommendations set forth by both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Centers for Disease Control, and other public health agencies.

Beginning Monday, courses will move from face-to-face instruction to online delivery through the college’s Canvas platform. Students, excluding those in CTE courses hosted by GOCC, will not be reporting to campus. Courses held at off-site locations, including high school sites, will operate as scheduled as long as each high school remains open. Campus offices, including the Fitness Center and Library, will be closed with limited staff reporting, and students in nursing courses will not attend clinicals at off-site locations.

Athletic activities will also be suspended.

In addition, officials say students residing in the Devier Student Suites are expected to leave campus by Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. At this time, according to officials, residents are expected to be able to return to campus on Saturday, April 11 at noon.

According to GOCC officials, a website for Glen Oaks that includes information on COVID-19 and updates on college operations and their response plan will be operational by late Thursday.

