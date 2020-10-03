Glen Oaks capital millage request fails

CENTREVILLE — For the second straight major election, St. Joseph County voters defeated a capital millage request for Glen Oaks Community College in Tuesday’s presidential primary election.

Unofficial results as of 10:40 p.m. Tuesday with 100 percent of precincts in the county reporting showed 4,298 voting for the millage (46 percent) and 5,050 voting against it (54 percent), an over 700-vote margin.

If it passed, the millage, a 0.5 mill levy over five years, would have been used for improvements on the B, C, and D wings on the south side of campus. Those improvements would have included safety and security improvements, improving Americans with Disabilities Act access, “modernizing” classroom and lab spaces, energy efficiency improvements, upgrading information technology infrastructure, rebuilding the parking lot, renovating the Nora Hagen Theatre, and improving athletic locker rooms. The millage would have generated $5 million over the five-year period, an increase of $25 per year for property valuations of $100,000.

“We’re disappointed, but we’ll carry on and continue to try to improve the campus. It’ll just take longer to do it,” GOCC President Dr. David Devier said Tuesday. “The GOCC Yes! Committee was a great and spirited group. They worked hard, they tried to do the kind of things that would help people understand the benefits of passing the millage.”

The millage was a similar amount and length as the millage GOCC previously requested in the November 2018 midterm election, which failed by almost 600 votes.

