Gender discrimination claim filed against Constantine schools

CONSTANTINE — A former candidate for the principal position at Constantine Middle School filed a gender discrimination claim Wednesday against Constantine Public Schools.

The claim was filed with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission by Kristina Crabill and her lawyer, Ross Chapman of Beck & Chapman, P.C. of Kalamazoo.

According to her lawyer, Crabill interviewed for the principal position at Constantine Middle School back in July of 2019, was offered the position by then-Superintendent Steve Wilson after two rounds of interviews and accepted the job on July 18.

However, according to her lawyer, on July 23, Crabill was informed the Constantine Board of Education had “revoked the offer,” and given the job to a man, current principal James Wiseley, even though she “had more points in the interview process, more votes from the interview committee, and was more qualified for the position.”

Crabill’s lawyer alleges that the board violated its own policy regarding the process of hiring administrators and alleges the board also “broke the law when it chose to hire a man instead of Crabill because she is a female.”

When asked for comment, Timothy Mullins of Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C., the school district’s lawyer, said he could not comment on pending litigation.

