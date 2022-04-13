Four TRHS students selected to all-state band ensemble

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers High School will be well-represented in an all-Michigan all-star high school band ensemble performing this Thursday in Kalamazoo.

Four TRHS band students will be part of the 120-member Julie Giroux All-Star Band performing at Miller Auditorium on the campus of Western Michigan University Thursday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. The all-star ensemble was put together as part of the 52nd annual Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music hosted by WMU’s School of Music.

The students named to the ensemble are Blake VandenBrink, first chair tuba; Kylie Sterner, euphonium; Sydney Hershberger, clarinet; and Sophia Lyczynski, trumpet. Flautist Tylynn Beligano was named as an alternate for the ensemble.

“These students are fine musicians and they have been working very hard,” TRHS Band Director Cheryl Thomas said in a statement Tuesday. “It is a great achievement to be selected for this All-Star Band. I am proud of each student for representing our band program at Three Rivers High School.”

Band directors from 53 Michigan high schools submitted nominations for those who will play in the ensemble, with professors of WMU’s School of Music selecting those who will have the opportunity to participate.

The band will be conducted by WMU Director of Bands Dr. Scott Boerma and WMU Associate Director of Bands Dr. Trey Harris.

Thursday’s concert is open to the public and is free of charge.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.