Food with friends

Earlier this week as part of March is Reading Month, Centreville Elementary held its “Longest Breakfast Table” event throughout the entire building. Paper lined the floor to serve as the table that students could color and decorate during the event. The entire building ate breakfast together and many students ate with their reading buddies from different grades and had a great time. Dan Gales (father of elementary teacher Melissa Gales), an employee of 38 years at Battle Creek-based Post, was the contact person that resulted in Post donating all the cereal for the event including a box for each student to take home. The focus for this year’s March is Reading Month has been Michigan with many activities centered around the state. Sugar Bear also paid a visit, giving hugs to students including second-grader Madison Smeltzer (#1) and kindergartener Asher Bailey-Gray (#2).

Photos provided