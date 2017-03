The regionals of St. Joseph County’s 5th Grade “Clue-Me-In” competition were held at the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District in Centreville on Tuesday, March 21. The competition featured seven teams: Burr Oak, Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Mendon, Sturgis and White Pigeon. Sturgis finished in first place with 190 points, while Mendon placed second with 184 points, and Centreville took third place with 172 points.

All photos: Commercial-News/Alek Frost