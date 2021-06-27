End-of-year TRCS student progress reports presented

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools students saw mixed results when it came to benchmark testing in spring, according to a report presented to the TRCS Board of Education Monday.

The district’s end-of-year progress report for benchmark testing saw overall improvement in elementary school students between fall and spring semesters, some decreases in benchmark proficiency among middle school students, and mixed results among high school students.

“The things that are going well are our elementary NWEA scores in all subject areas have grown in the areas of at or above benchmark. Eighth grade had decent growth in math and in language,” Norton Elementary School Principal Jen Graber, who presented the report, said. “The not so good part is we lost ground and didn’t meet our goal of all students growing from winter to spring.”

The overall goals for benchmark testing were to have all students in pre-K and kindergarten improve performance in literacy foundational skills according to the DIBELS assessment, and to have all students in first through 12th grades improve performance in language arts and math from fall to spring, as measured by the NWEA test. Face-to-face and virtual students both were tested.

Improvement numbers were based on the percentage of students who scored at an average or above score on the assessments.

For pre-K/Young 5s students, there was an 11 percent decrease in the percentage of students reaching benchmark, coupled with a 25 percent increase of students in the “intensive” category, the lowest category of benchmark performance. A 29 percent increase in kindergarten students reaching benchmark was also observed, with a 25 percent decrease of students in the “intensive” category.

Among elementary school students in first through fifth grades, every category showed improvement between fall and spring scores. The biggest jumps were in second grade language development, which went up 15 percent (28 to 43 percent) for students scoring at an average or above score on the assessment, third grade math, which jumped 14 percentage points (40 to 54 percent), and fifth grade math, which increased 17 percent (47 to 64 percent). Graber called the fifth grade math improvement “a big deal.”

At the middle school, there were 8 percent improvements in sixth grade math, a 6 percent increase in eighth grade language, and a 12 percent increase in eighth grade math, with 7th grade language and reading holding steady at 57 percent and 60 percent between fall and spring. However, significant proficiency decreases were found in sixth grade reading (17 percent drop, from 58 to 41 percent), sixth grade language (10 percent drop, from 50 to 40 percent), and eighth grade reading (21 percent drop, from 61 to 40 percent).

“Looking at those [reading] numbers, we need to really focus on instruction in that first tier of instruction,” Graber said.

At the high school level, there were mostly slight improvements in all testing areas, with the biggest gain being a 6 percent increase (53 to 59 percent) in ninth grade math. There were slight 2 to 4 percent decreases in 10th grade reading (72 to 70 percent) and language (71 to 67 percent), with a 15 percent increase in 10th grade math (55 to 70 percent). While 11th grade had dips in reading (81 to 72 percent) and language (77 to 74 percent), all testing areas kept up above 70 percent, something Graber highlighted as a positive.

“That 11th grade class is kicking it. They’re doing a great job,” Graber said. “Their scores are beautiful numbers if you like data.”

However, in 12th grade there were significant decreases in reading (80 to 65 percent) and math scores at average or above (66 to 48 percent). When asked by Board Secretary Anne Riopel to theorize what may have caused some of the overall decreases, using 12th grade math as an example, Graber posited that the change in instruction types throughout the last school year may have played a role.

“I would venture to guess, living with a high school teacher, the high school had gone through five different instructional changes last year,” Graber said. “I’m going to guess that has something to do with it.”

In terms of summer school participation, it was reported that 106 students out of 120 recommended for summer school are participating.

In other business…

The board approved the final amended budgets for both the 2020-21 general fund and food service budgets, as well as the preliminary general fund and food service budgets for the 2021-22 school year. The 2021-22 general fund budget projects revenues of $29,190,144, almost $1 million less than the 2020-21 final amended budget, and expenditures of $29,162,442, over $330,000 less than 2020-21. The 2021-22 food service budget projects revenues of $1,450,000 and expenditures of $1,423,500, both figures higher than 2020-21 numbers.

The board approved the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Three Rivers Education Association. The master agreement between the two parties lasts until June 30, 2023, and also included the 2021-22 academic calendar, salary schedule and letter of agreement for a Fall 2021 wage reopener. TREA Co-President Brian Burg said in a statement to the Commercial-News it “feels great” to have a new contract, and that teachers can now “get to work on next year.”

The board approved salary increases for directors, supervisors and administrators in the district, as well as moving all administrator contracts from 11-month contracts to 12-month contracts.

The board approved a district indoor air purification improvement contract with Mall City Mechanical, Inc.

