Eighteen join Constantine NHS

Constantine High School inducted 18 junior and senior students into the National Honor Society in mid-November. NHS advisor Maria Kelley said, “We received a grant from the Constantine Area Community Foundation, and used the money to buy supplies for our NHS induction ceremony and for graduation this summer. Our students enjoy doing volunteer activities around the community during the Christmas season.” Inducted were juniors Baylee Bacheller, Mercedes Cole, Mackenzi Dobosiewicz, Kylee Grinage, Mackenzie Johnson, Emily Mallo, Sydney Pedersen, Quinten Prieur, Brianna Schwartz, Samuel Warren, Amanda Wright and Lydia Yoder; and seniors Jacob Clark, Gabriel Kemp, Zachary Harrison, Brian Hutchinson, Kloe Pettit and Kallie Sears.

