District to begin strategic planning process

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers superintendent Jean Logan will be working with school board committees to begin a strategic planning process.

She made the recommendation at the Monday, March 20 board meeting, and the board agreed to move forward.

According to the handout she gave to the board, benefits of strategic planning are increased effectiveness and efficiency, improved understanding and better learning better decision making, enhanced organizational capabilities, improved communications and public relations, and increased political support.

It would consist of four phases: organizing the process and analyzing the environment, identifying and analyzing strategic issues, developing strategies and action plans, and implementing strategies.

Keys to a successful process are ensuring adequate participation by key stakeholders, building understanding for wise strategic thinking, acting and learning, cultivating support, fostering effective decision making and implementation, designing a process that is likely to succeed, and managing the process effectively.

Logan said that the board would identify stakeholders to participate in the process.

The strategic plan could take a long time, as board members noted that when the Michigan Association of School Boards does it, it takes nine to 12 months.

In other business, board members …

•Heard that director of curriculum Judy Wordelman will be retiring effective July 1.

•Heard a financial report from business director Sara Herrmann.

Board member Anne Riopel asked if the district looked at local companies to do its projects, and Herrmann said they tried to as much as they could.

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for the full article.