Disrespect is for the birds

Norton Elementary students watch a short Pixar film, “For the Birds,” as part of a reteaching about respect — learning to respect themselves, others and property. The film showed smaller birds trying to rid themselves of the larger bird; when he falls, however, all the others are catapulted into the air. “Should you be mean to people just because they are different than you?” behavior interventionist Amy Culver asked as she led a discussion on whether the birds had been respectful or disrespectful. The children also watched a video teaching that “everybody is special in their own way, so let’s all get along on this wonderful day,” and gave thumbs up to examples of respectful activities and thumbs down to examples of disrespectful activities.

