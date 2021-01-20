COVID-19 update given by GOCC president

CENTREVILLE — A couple of weeks into the new semester at Glen Oaks Community College, President Dr. David Devier updated the college’s Board of Trustees during their meeting Thursday on how COVID-19 has affected the college.

Devier said the college has been going primarily with virtual learning for the winter semester, with a combination of synchronous and asynchronous – live and on-demand – learning. With that, Devier said the college updated their preparation and response plan for the virus to reflect those changes, as well as changing how long students need to quarantine based on Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

“Daily it seems like we get changes from the state and so forth, but I’m pleased with the fact we’re back in school,” Devier said.

Vice President of Student Services Tonya Howden noted in the update that in the last two weeks, three students who reside off-campus tested positive for the virus, with three others living on campus quarantined in the college’s dormitory building as close contacts.

“Luckily, the ones that needed to be quarantined were roommates, so we have let them stay in their suite,” Howden said. “We just keep tracking and plugging away and doing our best to follow the guidelines.”

Howden added that she found out the day prior a staff member did test positive for the virus over the winter break, but said the staff member had been working from home and the day prior was their last day of quarantine. Devier said overall, there have only been a few staff cases of COVID-19, a result of the college’s “diligence” with controlling the virus.

According to the college’s online COVID-19 dashboard, for the week of Jan. 4-10, two employees were quarantined, two students tested positive, and three students were quarantined. No staff members tested positive that particular week.

Devier commented on the impact COVID-19 had on grade schools, saying he was on a call with local superintendents that told him local districts are expected to be back to in-person learning by February. Devier said the superintendents have “moved on” from the idea of keeping kids out of schools.

“I think it’s all based upon what we all know about how COVID affects them from a medical point of view, and it’s also about their learning,” “I can tell you that high school students just don’t do very well virtually. Some do, some are very motivated, but the number of failures and such in the high school classes was pretty high, and we’ve had some challenges with the ones enrolled with us as well. I think the world’s kind of gotten to the point where if you weigh this on the balance, it’s better to put children back in school.”

Because of that thought process, Devier is expecting Career and Technical Education students back on campus soon, with information technology and graphic design students coming back to campus beginning this week. Welding and automotive students have already been back on campus.

In other business…

Devier notified board members that the college’s $7.3 million capital outlay project to renovate the north side of campus was included in the state legislature’s stimulus plan passed at the end of 2020. The state will provide for $3.5 million of the Glen Oaks project in addition to $1.5 million they provided earlier for capital improvements resulting in the college picking up the remaining $2.9 million of the project. The remaining funds, according to a December news release from the college, will come from college reserves and donations from supporters.

Devier told board members the college is expected to receive an estimated $1,179,500 in federal COVID-19 relief funds as part of a recently-passed relief package that included $82 billion in funding for schools and universities. Devier said he estimates half of that allocation will go directly to students, similar to the housing refunds given to students at the end of the previous school year.

Vice President of Academics Dr. Michael Goldin gave a report to the board on the differences in scheduling for the winter semester compared to the 2020 winter semester for the college. For the 2021 winter semester, 69 percent of classes are online compared to 11 percent in 2020, with 155 online class sections compared to just 55 on-campus sections. Goldin also noted that several late-starting sections are scheduled to start as eight-week or 10-week courses starting in mid-to-late February, in part to take advantage of the state’s Futures for Frontliners program.

Howden gave a report on the college’s enrollment. For the 2021 winter semester, there were 883 students enrolled at GOCC, down 14.2 percent from winter 2020. Of those students, 57 percent are “traditional” college students, while 43 percent were dual-enrolled high school students. Total credit hours tallied up to 8,073 credit hours, a figure that was down 11.3 percent from winter 2020.

In their organizational section of the meeting, board members elected Bruce Gosling to remain as board president, Alice Geiber to be vice president, Kim Bontrager to be board treasurer, and Rod Lopez to be board secretary. New board member Joe Haas and returning board member Nancy Percival were also sworn in prior to the beginning of Thursday’s meeting.

