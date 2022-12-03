County students shine at Quiz Bowl competition

CENTREVILLE — A number of schools from around St. Joseph County excelled during the annual county Quiz Bowl tournament, held Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3.

The tournament was hosted by the St. Joseph County ISD, the first tournaments they have hosted since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of eight high school teams competed March 2, while nine middle school teams competed on March 3.

For high school teams, Sturgis, coached by Stephanie Harker Shau, took first place with 93 points. They were followed by Howardsville Christian, coached by Becky Gilson, which took second place with 75 points. Three Rivers, coached by Amber Arnold and Amanda Brady, took third place with 62 points.

In the middle school competition, White Pigeon, coached by Mindy Williams, took the crown with 110 points. It was a close victory for them over Howardsville Christian, who took second with 102 points. Third place went to Sturgis’ team, which was coached by Mari Campbell.

The ISD will plan to have more competitions later this month, with the fourth grade, fifth grader and sixth grade Clue-Me-In Competitions, which will be held March 23-25. Five sixth-grade classes, eight fifth-grade classes, and seven fourth-grade classes will participate in those competitions.

