Constantine board votes to allow PE alternatives

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine school board voted at a Monday night meeting to allow participation in four years of high school marching band, or four seasons of sports to count for the PE credit. Currently a half-a-credit of PE is required for graduation.

Constantine High School principal Travis Walker said the state has made the practice an acceptable policy.

“We discussed it last year. Other schools do it,” he said. “Personally I wouldn’t want kids to do just one season of band or sports and quit. I want to see them stick to it.”

Christina Bainbridge, principal at Eastside Elementary School said students labeled “most at risk” show improvement.

“In September, 45 percent of the student body was in the ‘most at risk’ category and currently 29 percent are,” she said. “Kindergarten shows the best results, going from 60 percent to 29 percent.”

Bainbridge said since “March is National Reading Month” is coming up, the school is being decorated with a “dinosaur theme.”

School superintendent Steve Wilson said a Title I on-site review is being overseen by guidance counselor Steffany Predosa.

“It’s worth $350,000 in funding to our district and Title II is worth an additional $50,000,” he said. “We meet with the state on March 21 and 22.”

Title I is a program to help disadvantaged children meet high academic standards by participating in either a schoolwide or targeted assistance program. The purpose of Title II is to improve teacher and principal quality.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.