Collaborative bench

Representatives of three Career and Technical Education classes that meet at Glen Oaks Community College — automotive, building trades and welding — gather around a bench that was a joint effort of the three of them. Welding instructor Alyse Gordon, whose idea the project was, said she wanted to do a project that incorporated all three trades. Auto instructor Jim Deroshia of Deroshia Motorsports and Bruce Hedges of B&S Auto donated the parts, welding students built the structure and building trades students did the woodwork. “It’s a good opportunity for the kids to learn to work together to fabricate something from scratch,” Gordon said.

