Choir students excel at Solo & Ensemble

VICKSBURG — This past weekend, members of the Three Rivers High School choir program participated in District Solo and Ensemble Festival. The Aristocrats split into two separate choirs and Bella Voce also performed. All three choirs received a Division 1 (Excellent) rating.

Members of the choirs are:

Aristocrats — Nicole Ambs, Hunter Anglemyer, Jeremiah Baker, Autumn Caley, Makenna Carpenter, Darian Cole, Ryan Connelly, Kaitlin Copenhaver, Davis Dickerson, Audrey Fenwick, Olivia Guy, Michael Hayes, Christopher Hoeppner, Alexis Jacobs, Tabatha Kauffman, Deanja Lee-Woods, Jordan Perkins, Matthew Randle, Ronnie Rhodes, Sydney Ruth, Jonathan Scare, Paige Schoon, Lily Solis, Leonie Tapp, Claudia Thompson, Stephen Tolfree, Sarah Vogt, Drew Ziesmer

Bella Voce — Karly Brand, Jasmine Clupper, MacKenna Clupper, Elizabeth Cranfield, Mykala Dunson, Haley Hammock, Barbara Harris, Elizabeth Hayes, Kayley Herremans, Gretchen Kirchner, Riley Ludwig, Megan McDowell, Allison McKenzie, Katherine Miller, Megan Phillips, Desiree Salinas, Nichole Sayer, Madison Jo Smith, Amy Jo Tavernier, Jill Timm, Emily Thompson, Sarah Vogt, Faith Webb

A number of soloists from both the high school and middle school performed this weekend. The following students received the following ratings on their solos:

Receiving Division 1 (Excellent) ratings were Nikki Ambs, Jeremiah Baker, Christine Fields, Barbara Harris, Paige Lundquist, Matthew Randle, Nichole Sayer and Jayley Zeimet.

Receiving Division 2 (Good) ratings were Morgan Crippin and Allison McKenzie.