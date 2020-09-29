Centreville, Three Rivers confirm first positive COVID-19 tests

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers Community Schools and Centreville Public Schools both confirmed their first student cases of COVID-19 recently in letters to parents.

The Three Rivers case occurred with a Three Rivers Middle School student, while the Centreville case occurred with a Centreville Junior/Senior High School student.

Three Rivers Community Schools Superintendent Ron Moag, in a letter to families, said the district was notified by the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ) Monday of the student’s positive test, and will be contacting those who were “close contacts” to the individual, and may be required to quarantine.

This is the first confirmed student case of COVID-19 in the TRCS school district this school year. However, on Friday, the district notified families that a “family member of the Park Elementary community” tested positive, with the family members of that person under self-quarantine.

Moag said they will move forward under BHSJ guidance and “all measures have been taken to protect the wellbeing of your child(ren).”

For Centreville, they confirmed their first positive case on Friday. Because the student tested positive, Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said in her letter they would be required to isolate, with those deemed to be in close contact required to be quarantined for 14 days, according to BHSJ guidelines.

“We consulted with the local health department, interviewed staff, and have determined who has been in close contact with the student,” Lemmer said. “The physical spaces have, and will continue to be, deeply cleaned.”

Lemmer said the district has “thoroughly prepared for multiple scenarios” and are “ready to take the necessary steps for the safety and health concerns of our students, staff and community,” while also meeting Centers for Disease Control and BHSJ recommendations.

