Centreville teacher receives grant for new classroom microscopes

CENTREVILLE — A Centreville Elementary School classroom will be getting new microscopes for their students to use, thanks to a grant from a local energy company.

Marcy Emmendorfer, a sixth grade math and science teacher at the school, was awarded a $1,500 grant two weeks ago from Midwest Energy and Communications (MEC) as part of their Strengthening Schools grant program. According to MEC’s website, any elementary, middle or high school teacher, administrator or school official can apply for the grant to “support classroom needs, technology, or academic projects/ clubs/organizations.”

Emmendorfer’s classroom will be using the money to purchase new microscopes for sixth grade science students to use. She said it was a great time to get the grant, as she is teaching the Next Generation Science Standards curriculum for the first time this school year.

“We changed things around so we’re more consistent with the rest of the county in case kids move in and out, so I’m teaching all brand-new stuff this year,” Emmendorfer said. “Of all of the new things I’m teaching this year, that’s the one thing we just did not have in this building. I could not find anything else.”

Previously, Emmendorfer said, her students had to go across the street during class one or two days a year during their unit on cells to the Centreville Junior High School. There, they would use microscopes for their classwork that were borrowed from the high school.

“It was a lot of coordination to figure out my schedule versus the teacher over there’s schedule, because I had to use her room and she had to pull her kids out,” Emmendorfer said, adding that she didn’t have any issues with her class “messing around” with the microscopes at the junior high.

With the grant, she said, her class would not have to do that anymore.

“I’m excited that I’ll have my own microscopes that we can keep here and use, and kids will have access to them all throughout the year rather than those one or two days,” Emmendorfer said. “It means much easier planning of this unit and it’s just easier access for my kids. I can have them set up and they can use them during free time, so they have much more access.”

There are two kinds of microscopes Emmendorfer said she will be using the money for. She is planning on purchasing five dissecting microscopes, which can be used to look at cells through slides, which cost $289 each, as well as two other microscopes made specifically for elementary school students, which cost $100 each. Altogether, Emmendorfer said, the microscopes will cost $1,523.

“Marcy is one of our champion teachers,” Centreville Elementary Principal Mark VanderKlok said. “She is a grant writer, she goes out and finds us money, and really it benefits our kids, so this is not even close to being the first grant she’s ever done. Even in just my year and a half of being here, she’s received a lot of grant money, and it all ends up going back and helping our kids.”

Emmendorfer won a previous grant from MEC just two years ago, getting money to help purchase the necessary materials to complete the physical science kits the school has through Cereal City Science. She said she almost didn’t apply for this past year’s grant cycle.

“I hadn’t planned on applying this year, just because you have to have something specific in mind. There has to be a need, and I didn’t have that need until I started looking at our curriculum, and went, ‘Oh, we need microscopes,’” Emmendorfer said.

VanderKlok helped surprise Emmendorfer in her classroom once he learned she was awarded the grant.

“Midwest Energy contacted me about three weeks ago and asked if they could come in and surprise Marcy with the check,” VanderKlok said. “So, we coordinated that with my calendar and made sure Marcy was going to be in the building, and they were able to come in and surprise her. She was in the middle of teaching a lesson, and we popped in the room and surprised her with the check.”

“I literally almost jumped up and down. I was very, very excited,” Emmendorfer said.

Because she has wrote so many grants in the past several months, VanderKlok said Emmendorfer couldn’t remember what the grant was for until she was reminded of it when the check was presented.

“I was sitting there, asking, ‘Please don’t ask me what it’s for!’” Emmendorfer said, laughing. “It was the beginning of October when I wrote it. When they reminded me, I said to my students, ‘Hey, remember when we had to go across the street and we had to borrow those? Now we’re going to have our own.’”

Emmendorfer said she expects to receive the new microscopes within the next few weeks, and said she might go out for the grant again if there is a need for her classroom.

“If we have a need in the future, absolutely I’ll apply again,” Emmendorfer said.

VanderKlok said having Emmendorfer go for the grant will help out Centreville students for years to come.

“For Marcy to take the extra time and go the extra mile and look for outside funding is huge,” VanderKlok said. “We’re lucky to have her here, and these microscopes are going to be able to help kids for a very long time.”

