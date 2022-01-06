Centreville sup't touts upcoming student growth data report

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools Superintendent Chad Brady showed excitement over an upcoming student growth report that is expected to be presented on in the near future.

During the Monday, May 23 CPS Board of Education meeting, Brady said the district’s approach to assessments in the spring changed a bit from previous assessment periods, noting there was more student input and discussion with teachers involved in the process. That input, he said, could lead to a positive growth report for the district, in particular at the elementary level.

“Our approach to assessments in February really changed and became more about students being directly involved with those conversations with teachers,” Brady said. “When we report out, which we have to do at our next board meeting, the growth data, I think you’re going to find that our staff at the elementary worked really hard to have those conversations with kids. As a result, our assessment data has shifted and changed much favorably than what was reported in the winter.”

Brady said the shift may not only be for the elementary school, but also the junior/senior high school. He said he’s excited to bring it up at the board’s next meeting June 13.

“I look forward to sharing this data with everybody,” Brady said.

The topic was brought up following a report on the elementary school’s happenings by Interim Principal Nancy Lindahl. During her report, she discussed that testing at the school was very close to being wrapped up, saying this week would finish up the end-of-year testing.

“We’re really happy about that, and the kids have been working hard,” Lindahl said. “If you walk up to our students in the hall, they’ll tell you what their goal was, and they met their goal. It’s been a very positive experience.”

In addition to the testing update, Lindahl also discussed the school’s efforts to raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts, with help from a couple of their sixth-grade students. The students have done a number of fundraisers, which included a Pop for Ukraine fundraiser, where people bring in pop cans and bottles for bottle return deposits, raffle tickets, as well as online donations. In total, the students raised $1,450 at the time of the meeting.

Lindahl praised the students, saying she was “proud” of them for taking on the initiative.

In other business…

The board accepted the resignations of Junior/Senior High School Spanish teacher Shannon Barsy and Transportation Director Ceairra Green.

The board accepted the retirements of Maintenance Supervisor Herb Pearrow after 12 years, and Custodian Randy Hemenway after 41 years.

The board approved the hiring of new high school science teacher Ann Beaver, new Title I teacher Shannon Reed, new elementary teacher Dawn Phelps, new maintenance/custodial supervisor Matthew Blue, and new elementary school principal Dennis Kirby.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.