Home / Home

Centreville students go to Lansing

Seventeen members of Centreville’s Youth In Government delegation spent time in Lansing from March 11-14, writing bills, debating bills, and learning the ins and outs of our government. Students were engaged in daily debates and many of Centreville's delegates spoke in the House and Senate Chambers in the Capitol. Centreville’s delegation had bills that were signed by the YIG Governor and many of the students held leadership positions from being a bill reading clerk to Lt. Governor.
Photos provided

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here