Centreville students go to Lansing

Seventeen members of Centreville’s Youth In Government delegation spent time in Lansing from March 11-14, writing bills, debating bills, and learning the ins and outs of our government. Students were engaged in daily debates and many of Centreville's delegates spoke in the House and Senate Chambers in the Capitol. Centreville’s delegation had bills that were signed by the YIG Governor and many of the students held leadership positions from being a bill reading clerk to Lt. Governor.

Photos provided