Centreville students in art show

Several students from Centreville High School are among those who have artwork featured at the county art show that opened Sunday at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers. The artwork will be on display through April 1. Front row, Hana Terayama, Seth Chiddister, Cierra Geigley; middle row, Zoe Horning, Grace Schwartz, Kenleigh West-Wing, McKenna Carpenter, Abby Sheteron; back row, Caileb Graber, Jared Fairchild, Carter Geigley, Dalton Williamson, Zoey LeBarre and Justin Wheeler. Not pictured are Makala Carr, Charles Lafler and Nathan Wood.

