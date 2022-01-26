Centreville Schools select Brady to be interim superintendent

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools didn’t have to look far to find its temporary solution for the superintendent position.

Chad Brady, currently the principal of Centreville Junior/Senior High School, was approved unanimously by the CPS Board of Education Monday to be their interim superintendent. His term will begin Feb. 1 and last through July 31, almost a month after a new permanent superintendent will be put in place.

“I’m very excited to be serving in this capacity for the district,” Brady said following the meeting. “I know there’s a lot of work I’m excited to take on and challenges I know collectively, the staff, our teachers, our stakeholder groups that we can meet and that these opportunities are all in front of us. I’m looking forward to the work that lies ahead.”

Brady, who has been with the high school for the last four years, was one of several names the board’s personnel committee reached out to a couple of weeks ago to gauge interest in the interim position. Brady’s meeting with the committee was held last week and was unanimously recommended by the committee, according to Board President Jeff Troyer. It was not immediately known if the personnel committee met with any other potential candidates.

Because of his new temporary role, Brady said, the school is currently in the process of identifying who will serve as the interim principal, a process he said should finish within the next couple of days.

The district is expected to have their new permanent superintendent begin on July 1, which means Brady’s tenure as interim will overlap with the new superintendent. Troyer said it was necessary to help with the transition process for the district’s new leader.

“Our thought process behind that was that we hope to have the permanent superintendent onboard July 1, but to allow some of that transition, we know there’s a possibility we may be paying Chad to do interim still and paying a superintendent, but we feel that transition is going to be necessary,” Troyer said. “It also evens things out to six months, working from Feb. 1 through the end of July.”

While Brady did not say whether he would be open to having the permanent position, saying his focus is “strictly on the next few months,” he said there are a few qualities he would like to see in the new permanent superintendent.

“I think someone that understands the values of Centreville Public Schools, someone that can help build relationships with our students and our staff, our families, the community, and continue to move us forward,” Brady said.

Overall, Brady said he looks forward to being the interim leader of the district for the next six months.

“I’m very proud to be a Centreville Bulldog and work with our students and staff every day,” Brady said.

The district’s permanent superintendent search will be assisted by the Michigan Association of School Boards, which the district approved at their last meeting Jan. 10.

In other business…

The board approved a number of budget adjustments from its initial 2021-22 budget. Revenues for the district are projected to be $9,746,086 at the end of the fiscal year, up from $8,859,601 at the beginning of the school year, while expenses are expected to be $9,711,117, compared to $9,046,249 at the beginning of the school year.

The board approved a timeline and contract range for their superintendent search, which will be assisted by the Michigan Association of School Boards. More details will be in the Saturday, Jan. 29 edition of the Commercial-News.

