Centreville scholarship recipients

Pictured are Centreville High School seniors who were awarded scholarships. Back row (from left) Robert Frederick (GOCC Presidential), Hannah Rice (CMU Centralis; Valedictorian), Brandon Kline (CTE), Josh Norgan (GOCC Foundation; GOCC Dean’s), Dylan Schrock GOCC Foundation), Coletin Gascho GOCC Foundation; Three Rivers Rotary), Noah Lewin (CTE), Sarah Cline (GVSU Merit), Samantha Flowers (Lions Club), Jennissa Sears (Eastern Michigan EFOS). Front row (from left) Lexi Barnhart (Lions Club; CEA), Skyler DeMeyer (GVSU Merit), Andrea Bell (Tamara Sue Hempel; George Haines; Salutatorian), Rebecca Warner (GOCC Foundation; GOCC Dean’s). Not pictured: Alyssa Gregory - CTE Senior of the Year Award.

Photo provided