Centreville Robotics Club participates in two competitions

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Robotics Club recently participated in two competitions. The Michigan FIRST competition took place at Battle Creek Lakeview High School earlier this month. The team worked hard at practicing and refining construction and code; keeping their pit area neat and tidy; and with cooperating with other teams in their alliances for each match. They competed in 12 matches throughout the event to earn a ranking of 29 out of 40 teams. They were chosen as a reserve team by one of the alliances in the qualification matches for the final round, so that was an honor.

The second event took place last week at Gull Lake High School. They started out in third place and kept their ranking in the low teens for most of day one. Their robot successfully climbed the rope and consistently caught the gears with its new gear catcher. Days were spent writing JAVA code, designing and building components, making and modifying bumpers, driving and planning strategies with their alliances, and overall support by the entire team made the long weekend a great one.