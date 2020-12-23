Centreville looks to Jan. 11 return for in-person learning

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools’ Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 14 voted to extend remote learning for students until Jan. 8 with the intention of going back to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

The decision was made following much discussion among board members, as well as discussion of thresholds for determining whether to close school or to do in-person learning, which were made in collaboration with the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ).

Discussions were held prior to Friday’s Michigan Department of Health and Human Services pandemic order that would allow school districts the option to have all grade levels return to in-person learning.

The thresholds described by Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer during the meeting are broken down into Young 5s through sixth grade and seventh through 12th grade. The thresholds are presented mainly as “if-then” statements, depending on how the current environment is in the county or the state.

For Young 5s through sixth grade, if the state or MDHHS requires remote instruction, then all students would learn virtually, with students who are receiving special education, are English language learners or students with no internet still able to attend in person as long as it’s permitted. For this group, the district would only go to fully remote learning if there aren’t enough staff available to operate and if 25 percent of those students who are in person daily are ill or quarantined.

While hybrid learning is not applicable for Young 5s through fifth grade, sixth grade will be hybrid until a third sixth grade teacher is hired, which Lemmer told board members is expected to happen by the time winter break is completed. The elementary school will attend face-to-face on or after Jan. 11 if the number of student absences due to illness or being quarantined is less than 25 percent of the student population. According to the threshold guide, some classrooms may need to switch to remote learning while the rest of the building or district attends face-to-face due to staff or student quarantine, which would count toward the 25 percent figure.

As for the junior/senior high school students, the thresholds for DHHS-required remote instruction and voluntary remote instruction are the same. However, because hybrid learning is an option for junior/senior high school students, that would be triggered if the seven-day county average positive COVID test case rate is greater than 10 cases per day. If the average is less than 10, the school would be in in-person learning five days a week. Lemmer said the statistic was chosen after discussing it with BHSJ.

“As we’re monitoring data, there’s so many different points you could look at – the number of cases per 150,000, number of cases per million – the daily positive case rate is a good number to look at in the sense that it helps us to understand what level of risk of spread there is within the community,” Lemmer said. “We know right now the possibility of spread is high, so I feel comfortable in looking at that number and understanding with some confidence what needs to be done.”

Lemmer added the district would analyze the data with BHSJ on a regular basis to determine the validity of the metric and make sure the rate isn’t skewed, giving the example of if a large company has an outbreak that contributes to the numbers.

During discussion of the return date following Lemmer’s explanation of the thresholds, a couple of board members suggested giving staff time to know what to expect in terms of when they would be going back to school after winter break. Elementary School Principal Mark VanderKlok weighed in on this as well, saying a decision needed to be made in “the next few days” to coordinate with parents and get necessary materials ready for distribution.

“Just from a logistical standpoint from the staff, a decision needs to be made as far as that first week back,” VanderKlok said. “In my opinion, it’s a question of if we want to be proactive or reactive, and that’s really what it comes down to.”

Lemmer said the possibility existed that if they kept to their in-person return date of Jan. 4, right after winter break, they may have to close down after a couple days due to quarantines or illnesses. Even though many parents “want their students back in school,” as Lemmer said, she said it “wouldn’t hurt” to continue with remote learning their first week back.

“It’s hard for me to look at it without some bias as a parent and community member, but looking at the safety of staff and students, it wouldn’t hurt to continue remote learning for that one week past [the end of winter break] that would get us to the 11th of January. Typically if there’s a major increase or surge of cases, you’d see it within the 10 days,” Lemmer said. “When I look at it that way, and I say, ‘well what’s one more week in the grand scheme of things,’ one more week isn’t terrible.”

Lemmer said either way, staff will be prepared for students to come back to school.

“We know that there’s going to be some level of risk, but it’s just how much risk do we want to take,” Lemmer said, adding that a recent survey of teachers showed 85 percent of staff “felt strongly” they should wait to come back, and “didn’t feel safe with returning to school.”

When asked by board vice president TJ Reed what a lead time would be to know when to make schedule changes, Lemmer said unless there’s a huge surge, they would get some advance notice of a case rate increase to plan for changes. Board president Jeff Troyer asked if there would be any opposition from their Return to Learn task force if the change to Jan. 11 was made, and Lemmer said overall, there would be some support with making the decision.

“I think you would have a lot of staff support in making that decision, I bet you’d have some parent support in making that decision. I think our teachers and our staff would feel supported by us to make a decision that airs on the side of safety,” Lemmer said.

Board member Rod Detwiler said the plan to switch to returning on Jan. 11 “makes sense.”

“I know there’ll be some parents that’ll be upset, but I guess I’m in agreement it makes the most sense to me from a prep standpoint and a safety standpoint,” Detwiler said. “None of us have a crystal ball, and we could be looking at the same kind of surge in January that we’re looking at now, and then nothing’s possible as far as going back face-to-face. I think delaying it one week is in the best interest of everybody as far as parents, staff and planning.”

The return-to-school threshold matrix was approved by the board unanimously, with moving the date of returning to in-person learning to Jan. 11.

In other business…

The board approved the district’s extended continuity of learning plan for January.

The board approved a request for payment for pre-construction services for Phase 3 of the district’s bond project. The payments were for $13,487 to Triangle Associates and $34,952.44 to TowerPinkster.

