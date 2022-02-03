Centreville BOE presented with mid-year student goal report

CENTREVILLE — Centreville students are looking to reach their mid-year and end-year goals in reading in math, and a report on how they’re doing was presented to the board during their meeting Monday.

No formal board approval was needed for the mid-year COVID-19 Learning Plan Goal Reporting report presented, nor was a formal presentation made on the data at Monday’s meeting.

For kindergarten through sixth grade students, 53 percent of students made “adequate growth and/or achievement” in reading following the mid-year NWEA reading assessment, while 47 percent of students showed the same in math following the mid-year NWEA math assessment.

In the junior/senior high school ranks, grades seven through 12, numbers were significantly higher. Among all students in those grades, 63 percent made “adequate growth and/or achievement” in reading, while 60 percent did so in math.

This is the first year Centreville has used the NWEA tests to measure student progress, with the mid-year test taking place back in January. Interim Superintendent Chad Brady said in an interview Tuesday that “adequate growth and/or achievement” as defined by the NWEA looks at a number of different factors.

“It looks at where you’re at by way of grade level, and kind of tracks where you’re at by way of the specific time in the school year,” Brady said. “Take a third grader, for example. Is this student at a third-grade level plus the eight months we’re into the school year?”

As it’s a fairly new test for the district, Brady said the district is still learning about the assessment and what kind of data can be gleaned from it, adding that the district has had “limited opportunity” for training so far around the assessment, having one day of training back in the summer. He said the district has a professional development day scheduled prior to spring break to “dig deeper” into how the NWEA test can help them.

“The more background and understanding our staff in our district has in it, the better we’ll be able to implement it and the better we can interpret the data and continue to grow our students in these areas of reading and math,” Brady said. “As we gain a better understanding about what NWEA can provide to us, how the specific details of the assessment work, we’ll be in a better position to see some changes in these scores, and that’s going to be a goal of ours moving forward the rest of the year.”

Brady said the numbers presented to the board “tell a story,” and that he hopes to see some growth in students in reading in math by the end of the school year.

“Right now, for me, it is what it is with these numbers. What we do moving forward is going to be where we really need to settle our efforts,” Brady said.

Overall, though, he said the staff and students have been “incredible” so far this school year, and is looking forward to see improvement.

“What we’ll be looking for is some improvement on our numbers for sure,” Brady said.

An end-of-year report on the goals is expected to be presented later on in the year. The district’s goal for the end-of-year report is to have all students K-12 meet their mid-year and end-year goals as measured by each of the NWEA assessments.

In other business…

The board approved the resignation of English language arts teacher Kyle Bjorem, effective June 10. Bjorem had been a teacher at Centreville Junior/Senior High School for four years.

The board approved the hire of Dan Truckenmiller as Centreville’s new varsity baseball coach. He replaces Jeff Spencer, who resigned earlier this year.

The board approved the application for Lawrence High School to join the Southwest 10 Conference for athletics. If approved by school boards from conference members, Lawrence would join the conference beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

The board heard a presentation from Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Coordinator Cathy Carpenter on the MTSS program.

