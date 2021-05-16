Celebrating senior success

THREE RIVERS — After holding last year’s ceremony over the radio, Thursday’s 63rd annual Rotary Honors Night celebration was back in person at Three Rivers High School.

The annual ceremony, held in the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center, honored more than 60 outstanding seniors from the Class of 2021 at TRHS with over 50 awards, scholarships and special recognitions.

The most significant honors bestowed were the Most Representative Seniors award, which go to one male and one female senior student who faculty and staff voted as the most representative seniors of the Class of 2021. Those honors went to Ethan Crooks and Illyanna Taylor.

Crooks was described by TRHS Principal Carrie Balk as “well-respected by his peers, teachers and administrators,” and was one credit shy of being considered a sophomore before his freshman year began. Crooks, Balk said, will end his high school career as the highest-ranking academic scholar in the class. He plans to enter the United States Air Force following graduation.

Taylor, according to Balk, often led the charge when it came to actively participating in high school. Throughout her time at TRHS, she was the freshman class president, TRHS DECA chapter president, school store manager, National Honor Society president, served on student council, and participated in band, choir, local theater productions, golf, basketball, track and soccer. Balk said Taylor “enjoys learning and works hard to meet her goals” and “challenges herself with rigorous coursework.” Taylor plans on studying biomedical science and business management, with the goal of earning a doctorate in psychiatry.

In her address to the students near the end of the ceremony, Balk said the class has endured a challenging last two years of high school, between the COVID-19 pandemic and the EEE mosquito virus in fall 2019. Throughout that, however, Balk said the class had persevered.

“What you have experienced during your high school career will soon be a memory, but how you have responded will shape your future,” Balk said. “Life doesn’t get easier. You get stronger. There is a reason you are sitting here this evening, celebrating your success with family, friends, teachers and community members. You are intelligent, hard-working, and above all, resilient.”

Honors Night Chairman Jeffrey Middleton, in his closing remarks for the ceremony, said he hopes students never forget where they came from when they go out into the world.

“What Three Rivers is famous for is Three Rivers High School graduates. You’re going to go out into the world, many of you will not come back to Three Rivers,” Middleton said. “You’re going to go to some other town, towns that aren’t here. But when you get to your town, remember where you came from. There’s a group of people that have decided Three Rivers is the Center of the Universe, because wherever you go, you meet somebody from Three Rivers. And you’re going to be one of those people from Three Rivers that somebody else met. So make us proud. When you get back to where you’re going, remember where you came from and give back to the community wherever you end up.”

Here is a complete list of the award/scholarship winners from Thursday’s ceremony:

Awards

Class Officers: President Ellana Haifley, Vice President Madison Cottingham, Secretary Abigail Miller, Treasurer Aiden Gidley

Most Representative Seniors: Ethan Crooks, Illyanna Taylor

Department Awards:

Marketing: Hayden Baker, Illyanna Taylor

Foreign Language: Madison Cottingham, Gabriel Humbert

Online Learning: Kerrigan Borst, Hailey Salmen

Band: Madelyn Adams, Nicholas Minnard

Art: Makaylee Elder, Clariana Thomas

Vocal Music: Levi Lundquist, Jayley Zeimet

Math: Nicholas Minnard, Illyanna Taylor

English: Amari Hardy, Jayley Zeimet

Science: Mikayla Copley, Jared Lubieniecki

Yearbook: Ellana Haifley

Social Studies: Madelyn Adams, Javon Brown

Physical Education: Madison Awe, Luke Stasiuk

Family and Consumer Sciences: Hannah Ratering, Matthew Rudd

Work-Based Learning Awards: Ellana Haifley, Trevor Slaton

Honor Graduates: Mason Arnold, Natalie Barnes, Noah Bell, James Blakley, Javon Brown, Karlie Burks, Valo Christiansen, Hailee Coffman, Scott Crippin, Lilian Dunson, Hao Giang, Samantha Haydon, Sarah Huff, Landon McKenzie, Megan Melville, Olivia Penny, Owen Sampson, Mya Santos, Brayden Selent, Cassie Taylor, Lauren Walker, Atticus Weed, Ashley Wittenberg, Cody Yoder

Highest Honor Graduates: Madelyn Adams, Amy Adams, Hannah Appoloni, Madison Awe, Hayden Baker, Shantel Blyly, Kerrigan Borst, Mikayla Copley, Madison Cottingham, Ethan Crooks, Makaylee Elder, Aiden Gidley, Ellana Haifley, Amari Hardy, Kali Heivilin, Mikala Hough, Isabella Hoxie, Gabriel Humbert, Devin Johansen, Aidan Judsen, Natalie Kelley, Rylie Kelly, Alivia Knapp, Carli Jo Lehman, Jared Lubieniecki, Lexi McKenzie, Brooke Mercer, Samuel Meyer, Paige Middleton, Abigail Miller, Nicholas Minnard, Ryan Nowicki, Brooklyn Rine, Braeden Rohm, Hailey Salmen, Rachel Shane, Luke Stasiuk, Zoe Swartz, Illyanna Taylor, Alaina Todd, Torri Towles, Jayley Zeimet

Principal’s Award: Mikayla Copley, Jared Lubieniecki

National Honor Society: Amy Adams, Hannah Appoloni, Madison Awe, Hayden Baker, Shantel Blyly, Kerrigan Borst, Mikayla Copley, Madison Cottingham, Ethan Crooks, Makaylee Elder, Aiden Gidley, Ellana Haifley, Amari Hardy, Kali Heivilin, Mikala Hough, Isabella Hoxie, Gabriel Humbert, Aidan Judsen, Natalie Kelley, Rylie Kelly, Alivia Knapp, Carli Jo Lehman, Jared Lubieniecki, Brooke Mercer, Lexi McKenzie, Paige Middleton, Abigail Miller, Samuel Meyer, Ryan Nowicki, Brooklyn Rine, Braeden Rohm, Hailey Salmen, Rachel Shane, Zoe Swartz, Illyanna Taylor, Alaina Todd, Torri Towles, Jayley Zeimet

Athletics Awards

Wolverine Conference Scholar Athlete Award: Aiden Gidley, Ellana Haifley

Michigan High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Nomination: Ethan Crooks, Ellana Haifley, Kali Heivilin, Illyanna Taylor (winner in Class B ), Jayley Zeimet

10-season sport participants: Shantel Blyly, Mikayla Copley, Ethan Crooks, Ryan Nowicki

11-season sport participants: Natalie Kelley, Alivia Knapp, Brayden Selent

Triple Threat Award (12-season sport participants): Aiden Gidley, Samantha Haydon, Kali Heivilin, Illyanna Taylor

Three Rivers Commercial-News Senior Most Outstanding Athlete Award: Kali Heivilin, Isaiah Moore

Scholarship Awards

Elena Meadows Special Edition Award: Makaylee Elder

Lions Club Scholarship: Mikayla Copley, Amari Hardy, Illyanna Taylor

Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Isabella Hoxie, Illyanna Taylor, Jayley Zeimet

Mary Snow Memorial Scholarship: Hailee Coffman

Three Rivers Woman’s Club Scholarship: Madelyn Adams, Jayley Zeimet

Kadant Johnson Scholarship: Mikayla Copley, Illyanna Taylor

VFW Post #3019 Scholarship: Mikayla Copley, Illyanna Taylor

Park PTO Scholarship: Madison Awe

Pauline E. Abshire & Florence E. Warner Art Scholarship: Amy Adams

Ralph & Phyllis Bence Scholarship: Ethan Crooks

Burnell Booko Nursing Scholarship: Isabella Hoxie

Eric “Boomer” Clemence Annual Scholarship: Amy Adams

Charles E. Clark Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Gary L. Cottingham Scholarship: Kali Heivilin

George Haines Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Lucile Shafer Haring & Sheila J. Haring Scholarship: Carli Jo Lehman

Edward “Coach” T. Johnson & Patricia Johnson Scholarship: Kali Heivilin, Illyanna Taylor

Elizabeth “Betty” Lambertson Scholarship: Kerrigan Borst, Ellana Haifley

Adam Learn #27 Memorial Scholarship: Shantel Blyly, Luke Stasiuk, Illyanna Taylor

Dennis W. Lockwood-Gary Warner Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Ken McEnroe Scholarship: Kali Heivilin, Luke Stasiuk

John T. Nykun Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Carleton & Ruth Poe Scholarship: Kerrigan Borst

1969 Wildcat Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Glenn Rifenberg Community Scholarship: Madison Awe, Ethan Crooks

Dr. Don Schimnoski Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

David T. Stuck Founders Scholarship: Illyanna Taylor

Edna L. Wheeler Nursing Scholarship: Isabella Hoxie

Three Rivers Rotary Scholarships: Madelyn Adams, Kerrigan Borst

W.R. Monroe Memorial Scholarship: Mikayla Copley

